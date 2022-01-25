Michigan State football losses staffer to Miami

Michigan State football has another opening to fill within the program, this time in one of their support staff positions. Recruiting assistant Andrew Rogers will be heading to the University of Miami to work under new head coach Mario Cristobal as their new assistant of player personnel.

Canes have a new Assistant Player Personnel guy, Andrew Rogers. #GoCanes — Caneville (@caneville305) January 24, 2022

Rogers was a part of the team that would diagnose players in the transfer portal for the Spartans to target.

A graduate of Indiana University, Rogers has been on Mel Tucker’s supports staff for all three years of Tucker’s years as a head coach. One in Colorado and two in East Lansing.

More Football!