Michigan State football losing RB coach William Peagler to Florida as Gators' TE assistant

Mel Tucker is about to lose a key component to Michigan State’s football coaching staff.

Assistant William Peagler, who helped connect with and mentor Kenneth Walker III as running backs coach, is leaving the 10th-ranked Spartans to coach tight ends at Florida after Thursday’s Peach Bowl against No. 12 Pitt.

“I want to thank (Peagler) for everything he has done for our program,” Tucker wrote on Twitter. “Day in and day out he gave everything he had to this football family and I am excited to see what the future holds for him.”

The Gators announced the hiring Friday afternoon. New Florida coach Billy Napier hired Peagler in 2018 as Louisiana's director of player personnel and quality control. Peagler also was a student assistant at his alma mater Clemson from 2006-09 while Napier was an assistant there.

An up-and-coming young coach, the 36-year-old joined Tucker’s staff at Colorado in 2019 as director of quality control for the offense and followed him to East Lansing as running backs coach. MSU hired Peagler at a base salary of $200,000 on Feb. 28, 2020.

During the offseason, Peagler and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic identified Walker as a fit to help the Spartans’ run game that had not produced a 1,000-yard rusher since Jeremy Langford in 2014 and had been among the nation’s worst for three straight seasons. Peagler was a key contact in getting Walker to transfer from Wake Forest to MSU without even taking a visit.

“As I was in the portal, I got a chance to talk to Coach Peag and Coach Tuck a lot,” Walker said in March. “They showed me everything, sent me pictures of the campus. ... They showed me the offense, I felt like I was a good fit in the offense.”

And then some. Walker became the school’s first winner of the Walter Camp national player of the year award, the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back and the Big Ten running back of the year award. He also was a unanimous first-team All-American leading first among Power Five players and ranking second in the regular season in the Football Bowl Subdivision with both 1,636 rushing yards and a 136.3 yards-per-game average, along with 18 rushing touchdowns that ranked eighth in the country.

“When I saw his tape, I saw an explosive athlete that had a nose for the goal line, which were two things I felt like we were lacking a year ago,” Peagler told CBSSports.com in late October. “Once you actually speak to the kid, I think you realize he's a perfect fit for what we're looking for from a culture standpoint.”

An MSU spokesman confirmed Peagler will remain with the Spartans (10-2) through their game against the Panthers (11-2). Kickoff on Thursday is 7 p.m. (ESPN).

