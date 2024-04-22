Michigan State football loses WR to the transfer portal

Michigan State wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. has made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, leaving the program.

This decision comes on the heels of the emergence of several different wide receivers within the program, including Nick Marsh, Aziah Johnson and Jaron Glover.

Gates had 5 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown in his MSU career.

Michigan State wide receiver Antonio Gates entered the portal. He played in every game during his redshirt freshman season. Gates was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. pic.twitter.com/9ndXEHGBIQ — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 22, 2024

Michigan State is already in the mix for a handful of WRs in the transfer portal and will surely make a move in that department.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire