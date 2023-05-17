Michigan State football loses TCU transfer commit to Arkansas

Michigan State gained the commitment of Kee’yon Stewart just 11 days ago, but not even two weeks later and the circumstances have changed. Stewart has announced that he has flipped his portal commitment to Arkansas.

Stewart has spent the last four years with the TCU Horned Frogs, playing as a cornerback, and will now be heading to Fayetteville instead of East Lansing.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire