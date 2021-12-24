Michigan State football loses running backs coach William Peagler to Florida

Michigan State football is set to lose an important piece of the coaching staff after the Peach Bowl. On Friday, it was announced that Peagler is leaving the Spartans to become the Tight Ends coach at Florida.

“I want to thank (Peagler) for everything he has done for our program,” Tucker wrote. “Day in and day out he gave everything he had to this football family and I am excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Peagler is largely credited with the relationship he formed with star running back Kenneth Walker III during the transfer process and helping the program identify him in the portal.

