Michigan State football loses former starter and top reserve to NCAA transfer portal

The exodus that gripped Michigan State football last fall has resumed.

A day after freshman defensive end Alex Okelo entered the NCAA transfer portal, cornerback Kalon Gervin and linebacker Chase Kline followed him into college football's open marketplace.

JEFF SEIDEL: Why Michigan State's ugly win in OT over Nebraska was a complete work of art

Gervin, a redshirt junior from Detroit Cass Tech, started two games and played 149 snaps on defense and special teams while contributing 14 tackles this season. But, according to Pro Football Focus, he wasn't used on defense Saturday in a 23-20 overtime victory over Nebraska.

Kline, a redshirt junior from Chardon, Ohio, appeared in all four games this season as a reserve and contributed two tackles and half a sack in the win over the Cornhuskers. Floating between defense and special teams this year, Kline was deployed on 93 snaps and made 11 tackles as well as one pass breakup.

The departures of Kline, Gervin and Okelo are the continuation of a trend that started last November.

During the previous academic year, 17 scholarship players on the roster entered the portal as head coach Mel Tucker remade a roster that featured 41 new faces when preseason practices began.

But the timing of the most recent defections is curious even with the four-game redshirt cap a consideration for players who don't want to exhaust a year of eligibility. The Spartans, after all, are undefeated and ranked No. 16 in the country.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @RainerSabin. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Big Ten newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: Kalon Gervin, Chase Kline to transfer portal