Michigan State football loses DT Kyle King to portal, S Michael Dowell to Pitt

Another Michigan State football player entered the transfer portal.

Defensive tackle Kyle King became the latest to do so Friday night, hours after the 10th-ranked Spartans’ 31-21 win over No. 12 Pitt in the Peach Bowl.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound redshirt freshman from Greenfield, Indiana, was in on the Panthers’ final possession and chased quarterback Davis Beville on the play before Cal Haladay’s game-clinching interception return for a touchdown.

Michigan State's Kyle King pressures Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

King had four tackles in seven games this season. He got two stops in the opener at Northwestern, picked up his only sack against Maryland and made two of his three pass breakups in the win at Miami (Florida).

That makes 13 MSU scholarship players who have entered the portal since the end of the regular season and 16 since September. All but of those who did so before the Peach Bowl dressed against Pitt, with only offensive lineman James Ohonba, defensive back Emmanuel Flowers and tight end Trenton Gillison contributing on special teams in Thursday’s game.

The only MSU player in the portal who did not dress for the game, redshirt junior safety Michael Dowell, announced Friday he will join the Panthers next season as a graduate transfer. MSU coach Mel Tucker said Dowell opted out of playing in the Peach Bowl, but it is unclear if his decision to pick Pitt also played a factor in him not playing.

Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans safety Michael Dowell (7) during the second half at SHI Stadium.

Dowell ranked fifth during the regular season for the Spartans with 40 tackles and had three pass breakups while predominantly playing nickel back. Coach Pat Narduzzi helped recruit Dowell’s older twin brothers, Andrew and David, to MSU before he left for Pitt after the 2014 season.

