Michigan State football loses DL Derrick Harmon, Andrew Depaepe to transfer portal

A second Michigan State football former four-star recruit has entered the portal in less than 24 hours.

And then the Spartans' defensive line suffered another even bigger potential loss.

Former Detroit Loyola standout Derrick Harmon entered the transfer portal for the second time since November, a a program spokesman confirmed to the Free Press. Harmon joins fellow starting defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, who also entered the portal last week for the second time since last season.

Freshman defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe also entered the portal to explore transfer possibilities, a program spokesman confirmed. Depaepe did not participate nor was he in uniform at MSU's final spring practice Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Harmon played in all 12 games last season with 10 starts, posting 40 tackles that included 1.5 sacks among his 3.5 stops for a loss. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound third-year sophomore also had two QB hurries, forced a fumble and broke up a pass. The 2021 recruit has two years of eligibility remaining after playing in four games as a true freshman to preserve a redshirt season. He started five of MSU’s 12 games in 2022 and had 30 tackles and two sacks among his three tackles for a loss.

In December, Harmon withdrew from the portal to remain at MSU and fully participated in Saturday's open practice. That leaves sixth-year senior Maverick Hansen as the lone returning defensive tackle with experience with the Spartans. Smith added two sixth-year transfers in D'Quan Douse (Georgia Tech) and Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State).

Depaepe played 11 defensive snaps last season against Washington in his only appearance as a true freshman to preserve his redshirt. The 6-foot-5, 254-pound native of Bettendorf, Iowa, enrolled early in January 2023 after being rated among the top defensive ends in his recruiting class – No. 14 by both On3 and Rivals, No. 17 by 247Sports.com and No. 31 by ESPN.

Three other players entered the portal Monday, including sophomore wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr., a 2022 four-star prospect from Dearborn Fordson High. That makes 11 players who have submitted their name to transfer this month along with 17 who left the program via the portal in the fall.

Players can return to their original schools by withdrawing their name from the portal. MSU had 10 players enter the portal and return after Smith was hired in late November, including Barrow and Harmon.

