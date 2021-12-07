Michigan State football loses cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman to Georgia Tech

Michigan State football’s pass defense has been an issue all season, and the Spartans are about to be challenged by Pitt quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett.

They’ll have to do so without their cornerbacks coach.

Travares Tillman, a former NFL player, will return to his alma mater Georgia Tech after one season as an assistant at MSU. Georgia Tech confirmed the hiring via social media Tuesday morning.

New Michigan State cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman was hired Jan. 28, 2021.

MSU’s pass defense is the worst in the nation, ranked 130th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in allowing 337.7 yards per game and is tied for 15th-most passing touchdowns given up this season with 26. Opponents have thrown 556 passes against MSU, 47 more than any other team in the country. The Spartans rank 84th in pass efficiency defense, giving up 7.29 yards per attempt and 11.13 yards per completion.

Teams progressively attacked the secondary throughout the season, and MSU’s issues at cornerback grew beyond coverage and tackling problems early on. Kalon Gervin entered the transfer portal after four games, freshman Chuck Brantley hurt his shoulder and has not played since the loss at Purdue, and transfers Ronald Williams II and Marqui Lowery have been playing hurt the final half of the season.

Coach Mel Tucker promoted Tillman in January to replace Mike Tressel as an assistant coach. Tillman, 43, spent the 2020 season as a senior defensive assistant with the Spartans.

He played for the Yellowjackets from 1996-99, then spent seven seasons in the NFL.

Tillman and Tucker both were on Kirby Smart's Georgia staff from 2016-18, with Tillman spending his first two years as a defensive graduate assistant and taking over a defensive quality control role before leaving with Tucker for Colorado to be his defensive backs coach in 2019.

Harlon Barnett coached cornerbacks in 2020 but has worked more with safeties in his role as secondary coach. Tucker also has spent much of his career working with defensive backs.

No. 10 MSU (10-2) faces No. 12 Pitt (11-2) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. Pickett ranks third in the nation with 42 touchdown passes and fifth at both yards per game (357.2 ) passing and total passing yards ( 4,319). Along with being a Heisman finalist, he also is a finalist for the Manning, Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas awards that go to top college quarterbacks as well as the Maxwell and Walter Camp player of the year awards.

