Michigan State football loses cornerback to transfer portal

The latest member of the Michigan State football program to enter the NCAA transfer portal is cornerback Eddie Pleasant III. It was announced via social media on Wednesday.

Pleasant, a native of Tampa, Florida, was headed into his second season with the Spartans. He did not register any stats during his limited playing time in his true freshman season.

Michigan State CB Eddie Pleasant entered the portal. He was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. pic.twitter.com/9oQGiDFuNg — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 17, 2024

Click here to keep track of Michigan State’s portal activity during the spring window

