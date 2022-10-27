Michigan State football loses commitment of 4-star RB

Michigan State fans received some bad news on Thursday afternoon when longtime running back commit Kedrick Reescano decided to back off of his commitment with the Spartans.

With the breakout senior campaign, Reescano has been getting a lot of attention from several SEC teams who are vying to flip his commitment.

Michigan State will still look to pursue Reescano’s commitment following the decommitment, but the Spartans want to take two running backs in this class. Look for the coaching staff to put pressure on the running back board.

