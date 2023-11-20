Michigan State football loses commitment from 2024 RB Anthony Carrie

Michigan State has suffered another casualty in its 2024 recruiting class, losing the commitment of Anthony Carrie, who had been committed to the Spartans since June.

Carrie, a native of Tampa, Florida, is a 4-star prospect that attends Carrollwood Day school. He has been pursued by NC State in recent weeks.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Anthony Carrie tells me he has Decommitted from Michigan State The 6’0 200 RB from Tampa, FL had been Committed to the Spartans since June Holds a total of 50+ offershttps://t.co/vAdfrPOMPR pic.twitter.com/wxUgd1Wttz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire