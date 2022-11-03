Michigan State football loses another recruit: 2023 3-star QB from Texas decommits

Michigan State football seemed to have a lot of momentum entering this season on the recruiting trail for the class of 2023.

But that momentum continues to take hits.

On Wednesday, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson, out of Austin, Texas, withdrew his verbal commitment to MSU.

Edmundson, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect at Lake Travis High School, is the No. 39 quarterback in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed to MSU back in February, less than a week after last year's national signing day. He had offers from Purdue, Houston and Oklahoma State at the time.

Edmundson is the third prospect in the last few weeks to decommit from the Spartans, who now have the No. 39 class for this upcoming cycle. That is eighth in the Big Ten. It still has eight four-star recruits committed, third-most in the conference behind Ohio State (19) and Penn State (14).

Last month, four-star running back and fellow Texan Kedrick Reescano pull his commitment from MSU, as did Florida four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football loses another 2023 commit: 3-star Texas QB