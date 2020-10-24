Michigan State football is 'lose to Rutgers' bad? Social media reacts to stunning loss

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football opened the long-awaited 2020 season at home against Rutgers. 

Many thought it was the pseudo homecoming game against arguably the worst team in the Big Ten. 

But someone forgot to tell that to the Spartans. And the Scarlet Knights. 

MSU had seven turnovers and helped Rutgers end their 21-game Big Ten loss skid as the Spartans lost, 38-27.

The task ahead of new coach Mel Tucker looks bigger than maybe anyone initially thought. 

