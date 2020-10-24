Michigan State football is 'lose to Rutgers' bad? Social media reacts to stunning loss

Michigan State football opened the long-awaited 2020 season at home against Rutgers.

Many thought it was the pseudo homecoming game against arguably the worst team in the Big Ten.

But someone forgot to tell that to the Spartans. And the Scarlet Knights.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Rutgers had scored 21 points in an entire game JUST ONCE against a Big Ten opponent.



They already have 21 in the first half against Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/apt1OUmhGL



— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 24, 2020

MSU had seven turnovers and helped Rutgers end their 21-game Big Ten loss skid as the Spartans lost, 38-27.

I really can't imagine being a Michigan State fan right now — Sports Fanatic (@sportsislife26) October 24, 2020

Michigan State just never had a chance. #Rutgers football is at its most DOMINANT in seasons played during a global #pandemic . 1918 Rutgers shut out their 1st 4 opponents, and outscored their first 5 by a margin of 178-3!!https://t.co/tkqeZhZu0B #COVID19 #COVID #coronavirus — Socially Distant Paul M Banks (@PaulMBanks) October 24, 2020

The task ahead of new coach Mel Tucker looks bigger than maybe anyone initially thought.

MICHIGAN STATE: heck yes, football time!

RUTGERS: pic.twitter.com/5QDPhDrROE

— Banner Society (@BannerSociety) October 24, 2020

Looking at Michigan State on paper: This team looks pretty bad



Watching Michigan State actually play: This team looks very very bad



— Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) October 24, 2020

Let’s go live to the Michigan State message board at halftime pic.twitter.com/aIu1SNoedp — Chase Howell (@chasehowell__) October 24, 2020

Michigan State turn overs 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/RH15gKiwQM — Zachary Tillman (@zak_go_blue) October 24, 2020

5th turnover by #MichiganState. Absolutely inexcusable. This is the worst opening game by a new coach maybe college football history given the opponent — Mike James (@detroitman606) October 24, 2020

Michigan state. Basketball school. — Slippery Gasper (@slipperygasper) October 24, 2020

What happen to “Ball security is job security. Yours and mine?” Thats the first thing I was told when I stepped foot in the meeting room at MSU. — Monty Madaris (@montymadaris) October 24, 2020

Very undisciplined MSU squad. Very. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) October 24, 2020

I figured that Michigan State might be bad, but I didn’t think that they’d be lose to Rutgers bad — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) October 24, 2020

