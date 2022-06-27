Michigan State football listed in top six for 2023 4-star Alabama S Avery Stuart

Michigan State football has landed in the top six of a four-star safety prospect that intends to commit in the next few weeks.

Four-star safety Avery Stuart of Montgomery, Ala. released his top six schools list on Sunday, which included Michigan State. The Spartans were joined by Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas, Miami (FL) and Kentucky.

Stuart is ranked as the No. 197 overall prospect and No. 12 safety in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He holds offers from 20 different schools, according to 247Sports.

As part of announcing his top six schools, Stuart also revealed he’ll officially commit on July 6. There are no clear cut frontrunners — according to 247Sports — so we’ll have to wait and see if that changes in the next week and where the Spartans stand in this recruitment.

I will be announcing my commitment on July 6th #RIPGMA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iExgV63WuS — avery "chaos" stuart ✪ (@avery8stuart) June 26, 2022

