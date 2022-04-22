Michigan State football listed in top 10 of ESPN’s updated way-too-early rankings

In the eyes of ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Michigan State will be a top 10 team entering the 2022 college football season.

Schlabach released an updated batch of 2022 way-too-early top 25 rankings, which have Michigan State near the top of the country. Schlabach moved the Spartans up two spots from his last rankings to No. 8.

Michigan State comes in as the second highest-ranked Big Ten team behind only Ohio State at No. 2. The other two Big Ten teams ranked are Michigan (No. 9) and Iowa (No. 25).

Check out the complete rankings by clicking on the tweet below: