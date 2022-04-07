Michigan State football listed in top 8 for Oregon 4-star TE Riley Williams

Michigan State football is one of eight schools still in the running for an elite, top 100 recruit in the 2023 class.

Four-star tight end prospect Riley Williams released his top schools’ list on Wednesday, with Michigan State remaining in contention. The Spartans were joined by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Ole Miss and Miami (FL).

Williams — who hails from Portland, Ore. — is ranked as the No. 96 overall prospect and No. 6 tight end in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also the top player from the state of Oregon.

Michigan State extended a scholarship offer to Williams in November of 2021. The Spartans are one of more than 20 schools to offer Williams.

I would like to thank all the schools that have recruited me up to this point. I will continue my recruitment process with these 8 teams. I am looking forward to growing our relationships over the next few months. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ul2sOjObGy — Riley Williams (@ri_will_) April 6, 2022

