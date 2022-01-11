Michigan State football listed in Sporting News ‘way-too-early Top 25’ for 2022 season

Michigan State football will surely end the 2021 season ranked and there’s a good chance they’ll start the 2022 season ranked as well.

Sporting News was the first of many media outlets to release their “Way-Too-Early Top 25” rankings for the 2022 season on Monday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State came in at No. 15 in Bill Bender’s poll.

Here’s a bit of what Bender had to say about Michigan State:

“The Spartans are coming off an 11-2 season which included a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory, and Mel Tucker has proven he knows how to work the transfer portal.”

The Spartans are one of just four Big Ten teams to make Sporting News’ rankings. Ohio State (No. 2), Michigan (No. 7), and Iowa (No. 17) were the other three schools from the league.

