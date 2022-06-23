Michigan State football listed as finalist for 4-star Texas DL Enow Etta

Michigan State is one of four teams still alive for an elite defensive lineman prospect in the 2023 class.

Enow Etta of Colleyville, Texas revealed his top four schools on Wednesday evening, with the Spartans making the list. Michigan State is joined by rival Michigan, Stanford and Alabama.

Etta is ranked as the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 54 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He is a highly-touted prospect who holds offers from 30 programs.

Etta took an official visit to Michigan State a few weeks ago, and was projected to end up in green-and-white based on crystal ball predictions. However, some of those have flipped to the rival Wolverines following his visit to Michigan last week.

We will know soon enough, but it appears that the battle for this big-time prospect is between the Spartans and Wolverines. Whoever wins will surely get a major recruit in the 2023 cycle.

