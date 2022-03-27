Michigan State football listed in 2023 4-star DL Jordan Hall’s top 12
Michigan State football is one of 12 schools still in the running for an elite defensive lineman in the 2023 class.
Jordan Hall of Jacksonville, Fla. revealed his top 12 schools list on Saturday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by Alabama, Ohio State, Miami (FL), Oregon, USC, Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and South Carolina.
Hall is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 47 defensive lineman in the 2023 class. He holds scholarship offers from 30 different programs.
