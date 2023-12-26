Advertisement

Michigan State football linebacker Quavian Carter enters NCAA transfer portal

Andrew Brewster
Michigan State football had another player enter the NCAA transfer portal this week, losing linebacker Quavian Carter to the portal.

Carter, a redshirt freshman, did not play in his two years with the Spartans after suffering an injury this year. Carter is one of twenty-three players still in the portla for MSU.

