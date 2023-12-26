Michigan State football linebacker Quavian Carter enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State football had another player enter the NCAA transfer portal this week, losing linebacker Quavian Carter to the portal.

Carter, a redshirt freshman, did not play in his two years with the Spartans after suffering an injury this year. Carter is one of twenty-three players still in the portla for MSU.

Michigan State LB Quavian Carter has entered the portal. Former three-star prospect who was rated the 54th best safety in the 2022 class. pic.twitter.com/YBNgP9Pfg2 — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire