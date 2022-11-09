Michigan State football legend Lorenzo White to be inducted into Rose Bowl Hall of Fame

Before there was Kenneth Walker III, there was Lorenzo White. The Michigan State football legend is one of the best players in college football history. Back in 1988, the Spartans’ All-American running back put out a signature performance in the Rose Bowl, rushing for 113 yards on 35 carries.

White’s performance in this game was another huge bullet-point on his resume for when he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame back in 2019, and now, White will also be inducted to the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame as part of their 2022 class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire