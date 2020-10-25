Michigan State football: What we learned vs. Rutgers, what to watch at No. 14 Michigan

Looking back at Michigan State football’s 38-27 loss to Rutgers and looking ahead to the Spartans’ rivalry game at No. 14 Michigan on Saturday.

3 things we learned

Ball insecurity: The Spartans committed seven turnovers in Mel Tucker’s first game as head coach, their most in a game since committing seven and somehow beating Minnesota 43-36 on Nov. 14, 1981. Six of those against Rutgers came on offense — three from QB Rocky Lombardi (two interceptions and a fumble), two fumbles by WR Jayden Reed and one from RB Jordon Simmons. The other came on a Jalen Nailor muffed punt. The Scarlet Knights forced just 10 takeaways all last season. The most turnovers MSU committed in a game under Mark Dantonio was five, in a loss to Ohio State on Oct. 18, 2008.

BIG TEN MISEY INDEX: Replacing Rutgers as the butt of our jokes

WINDSOR: Michigan State has no excuse for this Rutgers debacle

GRADES: Here's how we graded Mel Tucker in his MSU debut

Different defense: MSU unveiled a revamped 4-2-5 defense against Rutgers that used LBs Antjuan Simmons and Noah Harvey in the middle. The Spartans rotated a bunch of players in the back five, starting with Chris Jackson and Kalon Gervin at corner, Xavier Henderson and Tre Person at safety and Shakur Brown as the nickelback. It took a quarter to settle in, particularly after the Scarlet Knights’ 75-yard scoring drive to open the game. After that possession, MSU allowed just 201 yards the rest of the game.

Thin spots: There are a few positions where MSU is struggling with depth, particularly at linebacker and offensive tackle. LT AJ Arcuri and RT Kevin Jarvis, coming back off a season-ending right knee injury, played the entire game. The Spartans already were without RT Jordan Reid and OT Justin Stevens (opt-outs), and LT Devontae Dobbs and RT Mustafaa Khaleefah were not active Saturday. Beside Simmons and Harvey, who combined for 20 tackles, Chase Kline was the only other LB to play.

View photos Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton rushes for a touchdown in the second half against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium, Oct. 24, 2020. More

Up next

Matchup: Michigan State (0-1) at No. 14 Michigan (1-0)

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

TV/radio: Fox; WJR-AM (760), WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: TBA.

MEET MR. MILTON: Michigan looks good in crushing Minnesota, 49-24

HOW HE FARED: Assessing Milton's starting debut: Here's our top takeaway

Know the foe: The 18th-ranked Wolverines went on the road and dominated No. 21 Minnesota on the road, 49-24, and defensively looked stronger as the game progressed. QB Joe Milton impressed in his starting debut, going 15 of 22 for 225 yards with a TD through the air and 52 rushing yards and another score on the ground. He spread those completions around to nine different pass catchers, none getting more than four. RBs Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet combined to run for 152 yards and three scores, each breaking off runs of longer than 65 yards. But it was U-M's defense that grew more ferocious late in the game, sacking Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan on three straight plays in the fourth quarter, two of them from aggressive DE Kwity Paye. The Wolverines held the Gophers to 326 total yards, limiting the Morgan and Rashod Bateman-led passing game to just 197 yards through the air.

View photos Michigan State Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Bryan Mone (90) during the second half of a game at Spartan Stadium. More

Story continues