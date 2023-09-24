Michigan State football: What we learned vs. Maryland, what to watch at Iowa

EAST LANSING – Free Press Michigan State beat writer Chris Solari looks back at the Spartans' 31-9 loss to Maryland and looks ahead to their first road game Saturday night at Iowa.

3 things we learned

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Maryland linebacker Sean Greeley (22) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Offense stalls: Despite outgaining the Terrapins, 376-362, the Spartans could not overcome their own mistakes on offense. Starting quarterback Noah Kim threw two costly interceptions before being pulled, then backup Katin Houser threw another that halted a long drive before he too went to the bench. Their receivers didn’t help, dropping eight passes. Nathan Carter ran for 97 yards on 19 carries but also got stopped for a turnover on downs on fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the first quarter then fumbled in MSU territory early in the second quarter that allowed Maryland to go up 21-0 three possessions into the game.

Defense improves: A week after allowing a school-worst 713 yards and the second-most passing yards (536) in a single game against Washington, the Spartans nearly halved those totals and kept them in the game Saturday. MSU limited Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to 223 yards on 21 of 36 passing that included an interception in the end zone by nickel back Angelo Grose. However, Tagovailoa threw three TD passes and added a 1-yard scoring run. Despite not getting a sack, the Spartans’ front seven made things difficult with seven QB hurries and held Tagovailoa under 300 yards passing for the first time in three meetings against him.

Special mess: It was a disastrous performance from MSU’s special teams that included holding penalties on both a punt and a kickoff, a Jonathan Kim field goal that got blocked by his own offensive lineman’s helmet, a shanked 22-yard punt from Michael O'Shaughnessy to set up a short field for a field goal and an Alante Brown fumble on a kickoff return. On top of that, the Spartans got caught flat-footed and gave up a 14-yard run to rugby-style punter Colton Spangler on a fourth-and-10 fake that ultimately resulted in a missed Maryland field goal try.

Up next

Matchup: Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (3-1, 0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

TV/radio: NBC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Iowa -7

Chop Robinson of Penn State strips the ball from Cade McNamara in the second half of the 31-0 Hawkeyes loss in State College, Pa.

Know the foe: The Hawkeyes climbed to No. 22 in last week’s USA Today Coaches Poll, only to run headlong into a buzzsaw in a 31-0 loss at No. 7 Penn State on Saturday night. Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara went just 5 of 14 for 42 yards passing as Iowa managed only 76 yards of total offense against the Nittany Lions. The Hawkeyes had just four first downs and went 48 minutes and 10 seconds without getting one at one point. It was the first shutout loss for Iowa since Oct. 14, 2000 at Illinois. The Spartans last won in Iowa City in 2013, 26-14, though they have only played the Hawkeyes three times since – a 49-7 loss at Kinnick in 2020, along with a 2017 win in East Lansing and the Big Ten championship game victory in 2015.

