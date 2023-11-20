Michigan State football: What we learned vs. Indiana, what to watch vs. Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari looks back at Michigan State football’s 24-21 win at Indiana and looking ahead to the Spartans’ final game of the season Friday against No. 12 Penn State:

Chris Solari's three things we learned

Michigan State defensive back Chester Kimbrough breaks up a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley during the game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

True grit: After watching late leads evaporate against Rutgers and Iowa, losses that ultimately cost them a chance at a bowl berth, the Spartans held on in the fourth quarter for the second time in three games. This time, their offense did not stagnate, as quarterback Katin Houser delivered MSU’s first two-score final period since the opener against Central Michigan. He helped set up Jonathan Kim for a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth, then connected with Maliq Carr on scramble rules for a 36-yard touchdown with 1:19 to play. The injury-hampered Spartans defense survived despite Indiana moving the ball into MSU territory for a 49-yard field-goal attempt that went wide with 2 seconds left. However, further depletion could test the Spartans’ wherewithal in Friday’s season-finale after running back Nathan Carter, center Nick Samac, defensive end Brandon Wright and cornerback Chance Rucker all left the game and did not return.

HAVE TO RESPECT THE FIGHT: Michigan State football battered and beleaguered but shows no quit to stun Indiana late

Playmakers shine: Carr’s seven catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns was the long-anticipated breakout game for the junior tight end. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder now has 28 catches for 301 yards and is tied with Tyrell Henry and Montorie Foster with three touchdowns. Speaking of Foster, a former high-level basketball player like Carr, the senior wide receiver had perhaps the catch of the season for MSU (until Carr’s late score) as he made a one-handed grab in traffic on a ball slightly behind him, then weaved his way through Indiana’s secondary for a 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Foster finished with seven catches for 94 yards.

Nov 18, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) and Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Zion Young (9) celebrate stopping IU at the end of the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Better discipline: Even though an illegal shift negated a Houser-to-Carr touchdown pass in the second quarter, the Spartans played by far their most disciplined game of the season Saturday. MSU got flagged five times, one of which was an offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating after the late field goal went wide and another defensive offside call the Hoosiers declined. The Spartans' three enforced penalties for 25 yards were their best in both categories all season. Since committing a season-worst 11 infractions against Michigan, MSU has been penalized just 20 times in the past four games. Still, the Spartans rank tied for 105th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at 6.91 flags and 61.64 penalty yards per game.

Next up: Penn State Nittany Lions

Matchup: Michigan State (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) vs. No. 12 Penn State (9-2, 6-2)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: NBC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Nittany Lions by 20.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar throws a checkdown pass to running back Kaytron Allen during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Know the foe

The Nittany Lions bounced back from a home loss to Michigan, pulling away late for a closer-than-it-looked 27-6 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at home. However, quarterback Drew Allar left the game and did not return with an apparent right shoulder injury, though coach James Franklin told reporters he did not believe it to be significant in nature. Backup Beau Pribula finished the game and completed his only pass for 9 yards while running eight times for 71 yards and a touchdown. Running back Kaytron Allen scored a pair of touchdowns and combined with Nicholas Singleton for 27 carries and 130 yards on the ground.

Should Allar miss the game, it could be a blow to a PSU offense that already has struggled through the air and ranks 100th in the FBS at 195.4 passing yards per game, firing its offensive coordinator following the loss to U-M. Its rushing game has been strong, averaging 177.9 a contest to rank 41st, and the ball-control style has the Nittany Lions ranked ninth in time of possession (32:47). Their defense, led by former Miami coach Manny Diaz, has been exceptional all season, however. PSU ranks second in yards allowed (238.7) and first downs allowed (146), fourth in points yielded (12.5) and first in turnover margin (1.64). The Nittany Lions’ only two losses have come against U-M and Ohio State, which combined for 44 of the 137 points their defense has allowed. PSU’s other opponents average 10.3 points a game.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: What we learned, what to watch vs. Penn State