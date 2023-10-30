Michigan State football: What we learned vs. Minnesota, what to watch vs. Nebraska

MINNEAPOLIS — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari looks back at Michigan State football’s 27-12 loss at Minnesota and ahead to the Spartans’ final regular-season game in East Lansing on Saturday against Nebraska.

Chris Solari's three things we learned

Fading late: The MSU offense's inability to sustain drives continues to hamper the defense, which led to a third road loss and fifth conference defeat with final-period struggles. The Gophers pulled away with 17 points in the final 15 minutes Saturday, meaning the Spartans have been outscored 58-6 in the fourth quarter of their Big Ten losses. In this one, the Gophers kept all 17 of their fourth-quarter plays on the ground for 104 yards and a pair of Jordan Nubin touchdown runs.

Jordan Nubin of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates as he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Quarterback crisis: Katin Houser’s struggles continued — the redshirt freshman has gone eight straight quarters without leading a touchdown drive while starting the past three games. He has gone three-and-out in 12 of his past 21 drives under center. Houser finished 12-for-22 for just 117 yards before being replaced in the fourth quarter by true freshman Sam Leavitt, who directed the Spartans to 125 of their 299 yards and their only touchdown. Leavitt went 8-for-12 for 73 yards with his first college TD pass to sophomore Tyrell Henry, and the true freshman also ran for a team-leading 52 yards. Although Leavitt had a strip-sack fumble and an interception, he showed the ability to move MSU, unlike both Houser and Noah Kim (who started the first five games but did not travel to Minnesota with an injury).

Depth down: Along with Kim, the Spartans’ injury attrition has complicated the season further. Tight end Maliq Carr and right guard Geno VanDeMark did not travel. At running back behind starter Nate Carter, MSU did not have Jalen Berger (surgery/season), Davion Primm (did not travel), Jordon Simmons (transfer portal), Jaelon Barbarin (injury/season) and Joseph Martinez (injury/season). At defensive end, Tunmise Adeleye has left the program, freshmen Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe did not travel, and Zion Young (illness) missed the first half. Wide receiver Tre Mosley also left the game in the third quarter with an apparent hand injury, on top of a number of injuries and ailments in the defensive backfield. Left tackle Brandon Baldwin also left the game late, with Ashton Lepo taking over for him in his first significant action with the starting group.

Next up for the Spartans

Matchup: Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (5-3, 3-2).

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: FS1, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Cornhuskers by 2.

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) passes against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Know the foe

First-year coach Matt Rhule’s team has won three straight, coming off Saturday’s 31-14 home victory over Purdue. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 since losing 13-10 at Minnesota and 36-14 at Colorado to start the season. Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns against the Boilermakers, and the sophomore also ran for 22 yards despite three sacks (now 12 for the season). He leads Nebraska with 446 rushing yards on 104 carries and four touchdowns on the ground while averaging 104.8 yards per game through the air with seven TDs and four interceptions. The 'Huskers rank 113th nationally in scoring (20.2 points) and 110th in total offense (322.4 yards per game) but is 25th in rushing (190.1 yards). It's their defense that has shined, ranking 13th in yards allowed (298.8) and 21st in scoring (18.6). Nebraska's 79 rushing yards allowed per game is fifth among FBS teams.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: What we learned, what to watch vs. Nebraska