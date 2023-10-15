Michigan State football: What we learned at Rutgers, what to watch vs. U-M

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Looking back at Michigan State football’s 27-24 loss at Rutgers and looking ahead to the Spartans’ visit from No. 2 Michigan on Saturday.

3 things we learned

Houser’s job: Katin Houser did what his coaches wanted from him in his first career start — put up points. The redshirt freshman quarterback’s passing numbers were pedestrian in many respects — 18-for-29 for 133 yards — and although he didn't commit a turnover, he nearly had three interceptions and a fumble. However, he also ran for a 12-yard touchdown and showed both arm strength down the field and touch on crossing routes in rainy weather that complicated the passing game. Interim coach Harlon Barnett said it is Houser’s starting job moving forward, adding that true freshman Sam Leavitt was the No. 2 QB against the Scarlet Knights, over five-game starter Noah Kim.

Special issues: MSU’s continued woes on special teams again proved costly. Michael O’Shaughnessey’s fumbled punt snap turned into a momentum-changing touchdown to start the fourth quarter, coming after an illegal formation penalty forced a rekick. Returner Tyrell Henry’s inability to pull in a free ball on a pooch kickoff — thanks to a questionable decision by special teams coordinator Ross Els to put out the hands team for a potential onside kick — led to a Rutgers recovery and go-ahead score one play later. Add to that a second high snap from long snapper Drew Wilson rescued by an athletic leap from punter Ryan Eckley, who was demoted from first-string after a punt at Iowa was returned for a touchdown that sealed a 26-16 loss two weeks ago. Three of the Spartans’ five penalties Saturday were on special teams.

Gassed and gashed: MSU’s run defense held Rutgers to just 37 rushing yards on 19 attempts and 175 total yards through three quarters, largely because the Spartans' offense ran 63 plays to the Scarlet Knights' 40 and had the ball for 7½ more minutes to that point. That changed after the fumbled punt touchdown. Kyle Monangai took over with 14 carries for 107 yards in the fourth quarter, including a 21-yard TD immediately after the kickoff kerfuffle, and Rutgers kept MSU's defense on the field for nearly 11 of the 15 minutes, with the Spartans' offense sputtering with two three-and-out possessions. Monangai finished with 148 yards on 24 carries.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV/radio: NBC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: TBD.

Know the foe

After losing seven of eight meetings to the Spartans from 2008-15, U-M has won four of the last seven, averaging 27.6 points scored and 17.9 allowed in the rivalry since 2016. That includes a 29-7 Spartan loss last season in Ann Arbor, after which eight MSU players were suspended and seven eventually charged criminally for their role in a postgame fight inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

This season, the Wolverines — who have gone to the College Football Playoff each of the past two seasons — rank 10th in the nation in scoring offense at 39.4 points a game and are coming off back-to-back 52-point performances (52-10 at Minnesota on Oct. 8 and Saturday's 52-7 home blowout of Indiana). Quarterback J.J. McCarthy averages just 216 passing yards per game, but he is second in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing efficiency (195.9) and his 14 touchdown passes rank 15th. Nine of those have gone to Roman Wilson, the most by any receiver in the country. Running back Blake Corum leads the nation with 12 rushing TDs, and his 78 rushing yards per game is 44th. U-M ranks 54th nationally at 413.7 total yards per game, but its defense is second in the country by allowing opponents just 233.1 yards a contest. The Wolverines' 6.7 points allowed and 33.3% red-zone defense, meanwhile, each rank No. 1. U-M also is the nation's least-penalized team at 2.29 flags and 17.6 yards per game.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: What we learned, what to watch vs. U-M