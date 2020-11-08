Michigan State football: What we learned at Iowa, what to watch vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Looking ahead to Michigan State football's game Saturday against Indiana, after the Spartans' 49-7 blowout loss at Iowa.

Three things we learned

Regression session: A week after putting together a complete three-phase game in winning at Michigan, the Spartans came apart on offense, defense and special teams against the Hawkeyes. The Spartans’ defense gave up first-half touchdowns, quarterback Rocky Lombardi had an interception returned for another, and Iowa’s Charlie Jones returned a punt for a touchdown. MSU allowed 405 yards on offense, including 226 on the ground, and gave up another 105 to Jones on punt returns.

[ Mel Tucker can't point fingers after disgusting loss — he only has 2 hands ]

Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins attempts to break the tackle of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Kaevon Merriweather during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 7, 2020 in Iowa City.

Who’s No. 2: Without a physical copy of a depth chart that allegedly does not exist, it has been impossible to pin down Mel Tucker’s pecking order at quarterback. When Lombardi finally was pulled with 8 minutes to play, it was redshirt freshman Payton Thorne who emerged as the second-string quarterback and not sophomore Theo Day. Thorne’s collegiate debut was unspectacular – he handed off to Brandon Wright three times, then misfired on a rollout pass when MSU went for it on fourth down. Those four snaps are about the equivalent of what Day got last season as the No. 3 QB, and the Dearborn Divine Child product looked disengaged from the offensive huddles at times late in Saturday’s game.

Running in circles: Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said before the season he felt the Spartans might use four to five running backs this season. That came to fruition against Iowa – and neither Connor Heyward, Jordon Simmons, Elijah Collins, Anthony Williams Jr. or Brandon Wright found much success on the ground. MSU’s languishing run game managed well below 100 yards for the second time in three games, with the quintet rushing for 69 yards on their 26 attempts while adding 46 receiving yards on six catches.

Up next: Indiana

Lefty quarterback Michael Penix Jr., right, has Indiana unbeaten this season.

Matchup: Michigan State (1-2) vs. Indiana (3-0).

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: ABC or ESPN2, WJR-AM (760).

Line: TBD.

Know the foe: Believe it or not, Indiana is tied with Ohio State for first place in the Big Ten East. Coach Tom Allen has the Hoosiers off to their best start in more than 30 years, opening Big Ten play 3-0 for the first time since 1988. They beat Michigan on Saturday, 38-21, for their first win over the Wolverines since 1987 and started the year with a thrilling victory over Penn State. While Allen’s specialty has been defense, Indiana’s offense is vastly improved and averaging 37.0 points despite just gaining 339.3 yards per game. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is 66 of 112 for 750 yards with seven touchdowns and an interception this season, with Whop Philyor accounting for 21 receptions and 252 yards and a score and fellow receiver Ty Fryfogle with two TDs among his 13 grabs for 224 yards. Running back Stevie Scott III has four scores and 235 rushing yards, while tight end Peyton Hendershot has three touchdown catches. Defensively, Indiana is allowing 364 yards and 25.7 points a game.