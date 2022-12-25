Michigan State football leading pass rusher Jacoby Windmon returning next season

Michigan State football fans got a great gift this holiday weekend, as their leading pass rusher, Jacoby Windmon, announced on Twitter that he will be returning for one more season.

Windmon led the Spartans with 5.5 sacks after transferring to MSU this year from UNLV. Due to suspension, he only played in 8 games, and will be coming back next season with a potential NFL future on the line.

This is a huge pickup for an MSU defensive line that also added a few solid transfers this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire