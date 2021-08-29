How Michigan State football LB Quavaris Crouch went from Spartan Stadium stands to field

EAST LANSING — Quavaris Crouch got a personal look at Michigan State football going through an open practice in April, the handful of fans around him oblivious to his past.

A man without a team after deciding to leave Tennessee, Crouch made his first trip to Michigan to visit Spartan Stadium while in the transfer portal. Immediately, he knew it was where he wanted — and needed — to be.

“In a way, I was just trying to find my decision,” Crouch said Thursday. “I was coming to see how the defense looked, how can I fit into the scheme and stuff like that. But basically, it was just coming to see if it felt right with my spirit. That was the biggest thing just, coming to see — did it feel right just being up here? And it was pretty good.”

Michigan State's Quavaris Crouch runs a drill during the Meet the Spartans open practice on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

THE ROSTER: Depth chart projections: Plenty of questions as Spartans reload

THE DEFENSE: Why DT Jalen Hunt's long journey back home was perfect

READY FOR THE WILDCATS: 'Out of camp mode' as attention turns toward Northwestern opener

Last week, Crouch returned to the stadium, and the fans knew exactly who he is —No. 6 in white, the tall, lean guy in the middle of the defense who looks more like a wide receiver than a tackle-seeking missile. But coach Mel Tucker and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton hope the 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior can become the next Spartan in a long line of big-impact linebackers.

“He is an outstanding young man. He plays on the field with a lot of energy,” Hazleton said of Crouch. “He loves the game of ball. When he's out there, his energy is contagious to other guys. He'll make some plays, he'll do some of that stuff. And he's excited. We're excited about him.”

Story continues

Crouch announced in January he planned to leave Tennessee, days after the firing of coach Jeremy Pruitt after the Vols’ 3-7 season. The product of Charlotte, North Carolina, was a four-star prospect out of Harding High according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. At Tennessee, Crouch started all 10 games as a sophomore in 2020, with an additional start and 13 appearances as a freshman in 2019. He left with 85 career tackles, 57 of them coming last season.

As he watched the April 24 spring practice at MSU, he knew Tucker was rebuilding with a number of transfers. That appealed to Crouch, particularly with the players Tucker was after from other Power Five schools: Cornerbacks Ronald Williams (Alabama) and Chester Kimbrough (Florida) who were, like Crouch, defectors from the Southeastern Conference. (In total, Tucker brought in 20 transfers who were not with the program a year ago.)

Alabama running back Trey Sanders (24) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch (27) in the third quarter in the second half during a game between Alabama and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

“That went in a ton, because I want to go somewhere where they're gonna have good players,” Crouch said. “And I knew there was some good players coming in, so I will try to interact with some of them before I even got here.”

Crouch also saw how thin the Spartans were at linebacker in April, with only six dressed for the open practice. Three of those were walk-ons, and another (Devin Hightower) transferred out after the spring game, leaving only Noah Harvey and Chase Kline with any significant playing experience.

Tucker also added two Big Ten transfers at linebacker in Ben VanSumeren (Michigan) and Itayvion (Tank) Brown (Minnesota). Brown shifted to more of a defensive end role in preseason camp, but Crouch and other additions have stabilized the spot in the wake of Antjuan Simmons’ departure (graduation).

“I see at least five guys that can play for us at the inside 'backer position, so I feel good about that,” Tucker said last week. “Obviously, there is still competition there, but the competition has been healthy, and it's been good for us. And we have depth. I feel much better than I did in the spring at that position.”

MISSING FROM CAMP: Michigan State football: WR Ricky White, DB Michael Gravely aren't in preseason camp

Crouch has gone from a 3-4 defense under Pruitt to Tucker’s scheme that features two linebackers and five defensive backs. It relies on quick, aggressive linebackers who can react instinctually on the snap.

Hazelton and Tucker believe Crouch can use those traits to become an impact player once he learns the nuances of the system. Crouch said he has been “getting a ton of reps” to help develop that understanding of his new roles and responsibilities.

“We still gotta clean up some things,” Hazelton said. “He doesn't have all of his alignments down, he'll still do some of those little things like that. But he's a guy that's gonna be able to make some plays for us.”

Michigan State's Quavaris Crouch takes a break during the opening day of fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, on the MSU campus in East Lansing.

Crouch, who has three years of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver of the 2020 season, said part of those tics come from trying to overwrite what he learned in Tennessee’s system with what Tucker and Hazelton want in the 4-2-5. He admits to learning from failures in practice and getting right back at it, leaning on his teammates who are a year into the new defense for guidance as the opener approaches Friday at Northwestern (9 p.m./ESPN).

“I feel like everything has been going super-smooth,” Crouch said. “I mean, there's a few learning curves because it's new, but I've been adapting to everything pretty well. And I’m just trying to get with the players and build a relationship and our bond, because we don't have a long time to do so.

“We're just trying to jell as fast as we can so we can be the best that we can be.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football LB Quavaris Crouch went from stands to field