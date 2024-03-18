Michigan State football LB no longer with the program

It has been announced that another member of the Michigan State football program is no longer with the team. Joining the news that Jaelon Barbarin is no longer with the team, linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote is also no longer with the program.

In three seasons, Gaoteote recorded 15 tackles and 1 tackle for loss in his Spartans career. He has battled injury problems for a vast majority of the last two seasons.

Spartans Illustrated has also confirmed that linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote is also no longer on MSU’s roster. https://t.co/cSBXWg70dH — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) March 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire