Michigan State football LB Marcel Lewis opts back in after Big Ten football reboots

Hours after Big Ten football's reboot, a Michigan State player has opted back in.

Marcel Lewis, a redshirt freshman linebacker who announced Aug. 8 he was opting out of the 2020 season, said Wednesday he will play this fall after the Big Ten announced a return-to-play plan for Oct. 24.

"Just so there isn’t any confusion going on out there," Lewis wrote in a message posted to his Twitter account, "I have decided to opt back in. I decided to make this decision weeks ago. This decision was due to the more resources we have now and more development in our testing protocols."

In August, Lewis said he lost a family member to COVID-19 and initially didn't want to risk play during the pandemic. He also said at the time he had another family member who was "severely sick."

"I have been playing football my whole life. There isn’t a question on whether I love football or not. I put safety and health first. Now that we have all the right resources, I feel more comfortable and ready to ball! Excited for what’s in story for us Spartans this season! #GOGREEN"

Three other MSU players — offensive tackle Justin Stevens, defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk and offensive lineman Jordan Reid — also opted out of the season before the season was indefinitely delayed Aug. 11.

