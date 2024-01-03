Michigan State football LB Jacoby Windmon bypasses last year, headed to NFL draft

Jacoby Windmon is turning pro.

The Michigan State football senior linebacker is bypassing his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Windmon transferred to MSU from UNLV in 2022 and was dynamic in his first eight games between defensive end and linebacker that season. He forced six fumbles and posted 49 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, and 5.5 sacks before being suspended for the Spartans’ last four games that year for his role in a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

After declining to enter the NFL draft last winter, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound New Orleans native returned to MSU in 2023. However, Windmon was limited to just the first three games in 2023 in which he made 15 tackles and a sack. He left the Washington game on Sept. 16 and did not play again due to an undisclosed injury.

Michigan State's Jacoby Windmon slaps hands with fans while walking into Spartan Stadium ahead of the football game against Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in East Lansing.

The Spartans also will lose starter Aaron Brule to graduation.

New MSU coach Jonathan Smith is expected to return starting linebacker Cal Haladay, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining with his NCAA-approved COVID season waiver for 2020 when he played as a true freshman. Jordan Hall, an honorable mention freshman All-America selection by College Football Network, also is expected to return for his second season.

Redshirt junior Darius Snow withdrew his name from the transfer portal Dec. 6 to return for his fifth season of eligibility, and redshirt freshman Aaron Alexander returns for his second season with the Spartans after arriving via transfer from Massachusetts before the 2023 season. Smith also signed three-star prospect Brady Pretzlaff from Gaylord last month for 2024.

