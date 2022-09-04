Michigan State football LB Jacoby Windmon named Walter Camp defensive player of the week

Last year, Kenneth Walker III was the transfer player who exploded out of the gates and emerged as a star for Michigan State football. This season, it looks like linebacker Jacoby Windmon will be that star transfer for the Spartans.

On Friday night, Windmon single-handedlu dominated Western Michigan, racking up an insane 4 sacks on the night. For his efforts, Windmon has been named the Walter Camp defensive player of the week.

