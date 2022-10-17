Michigan State football LB Jacoby Windmon earns Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for third time

When you have a program with the level of talent on the defensive side of the ball that Michigan State football has seen over the years, it’s a little surprising when a new record or milestone is reached, but that happened this week when linebacker Jacoby Windmon became the first Spartan to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Windmon earned the honor after he helped will the Spartans to victory over Wisconsin, racking up 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and one huge forced fumble.

The only Michigan State defensive player to win @bigten Player of the Week 3x in a single season: @JW1NDMON pic.twitter.com/lu77BsoKOw — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire