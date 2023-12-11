Michigan State football LB Jacoby Windmon enters the NCAA transfer portal

One of Michigan State football’s key contributors and leaders the last two seasons has entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, it was revealed that linebacker Jacoby Windmon will explore his options at other schools. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Windmon had an impressive 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in 2022, while only playing in eight games due to suspension.

Windmon had originally transferred to MSU from UNLV after the 2021 season.

