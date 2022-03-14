Michigan State football LB enters transfer portal

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Michigan State’s defense has lost another player to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. On the day the spring football roster was released, the Spartans have lost a member of their defense in linebacker Ben VanSumeren to the transfer portal.

This will be the second time in his career that VanSumeren will be in the transfer portal. The linebacker transferred to Michigan State from in-state rival Michigan last offseason.

VanSumeren’s little brother Alex was a 4-star recruit and the highest-rated recruit in Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class.

