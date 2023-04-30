Michigan State football LB Darius Snow’s message after newsworthy day for MSU: ‘Relax’

After an interesting, newsworthy day for Michigan State football that had some panicking on social media, Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow had a simple message for everyone: ‘Relax.’

Three Spartan starters, Charles Brantley, Payton Thorne, and Keon Coleman, all entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday on the last day of the spring signing period. While it was certainly pretty surprising, this kind of news has become the new normal in college sports, especially for players who are at serious risk to be passed in the depth chart by younger players (Brantley and Thorne), or if you have the opportunity to make life-changing levels of NIL money at a school like LSU or USC (Keon Coleman).

The good news is, Michigan State has much better depth at all three of those positions today than they might have a few years ago thanks to the strong recruiting of Mel Tucker and his staff, so I think I agree with Darius Snow on this one.

Relax. — Darius Snow (@realdsnow) April 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire