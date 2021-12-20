Michigan State football LB Cole DeMarzo enters NCAA transfer portal

For the third time on Monday, a Spartan has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Michigan State football redshirt freshman linebacker Cole DeMarzo follows Kameron Allen and Ian Stewart through the portal.

DeMarzo was a 3-star recruit in the 2020 class out of Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Spartans added multiple linebackers through the portal of late so this makes sense. Hopefully he can find a better fit by way of the portal.

