Michigan State football LB Cole DeMarzo enters NCAA transfer portal
For the third time on Monday, a Spartan has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Michigan State football redshirt freshman linebacker Cole DeMarzo follows Kameron Allen and Ian Stewart through the portal.
DeMarzo was a 3-star recruit in the 2020 class out of Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Spartans added multiple linebackers through the portal of late so this makes sense. Hopefully he can find a better fit by way of the portal.
