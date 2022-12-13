Michigan State football LB Carson Casteel enters transfer portal

Another member of the Michigan State defense has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Carson Casteel, a redshirt freshman linebacker has made the decision to leave the program.

Casteel was a member of the 2021 recruiting class, coming from Florence, Alabama, to the Spartans program. Casteel only saw the field seldomly on special teams in his two seasons with the Spartans.

Michigan State LB Carson Casteel entered the transfer portal; he has not seen the field during his two seasons with the Spartans @carson_casteel @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/LLfkY1nZgo — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) December 13, 2022

