Michigan State football LB Carson Casteel enters transfer portal

Cory Linsner
Another member of the Michigan State defense has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Carson Casteel, a redshirt freshman linebacker has made the decision to leave the program.

Casteel was a member of the 2021 recruiting class, coming from Florence, Alabama, to the Spartans program. Casteel only saw the field seldomly on special teams in his two seasons with the Spartans.

