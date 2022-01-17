Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay named Freshman All-American by Football Writers Association

Cal Haladay was something of a revelation for Michigan State football this year. The freshman came in and earned a starting job this summer despite the presence of some veterans in the linebackers corps. Because of his strong season, Haladay is the first MSU player to be named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association since Donnie Corley in 2016.

Haladay is the first defensive player to make the team since Malik McDowell in 2014.

Haladay led the team in tackles with 96, five of those coming for a loss. He also forced two fumbles and had two interceptions for a touchdown.

The former 3-star recruit only played on special teams as a true freshman but came in during his redshirt freshman season and turned a lot of heads, it’s great to see him recognized for a phenomenal season.

More!