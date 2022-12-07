Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay named second team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press

After a sophomore season that saw him rack up 120 total tackles, Michigan State football linebacker Cal Haladay has been named second team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press.

Haladay joins Bryce Baringer as the only Spartans to be named to one of the two AP All-Big Ten squads.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire