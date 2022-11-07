Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

For the fourth time this season, a member of the often-maligned Michigan State football defense has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

On Monday, MSU linebacker Cal Haladay received the honor after recording 3.5 tackles-for-loss and nine total tackles in the Spartans’ win over Illinois. Haladay joins Jacoby Windmon, who has earned the award three times, in taking home the honor.

🚫 Career-high 3.5 tackles for loss

🚫 9 tackles

🚫 7th straight game with 6 or more stops@CalHaladay28 is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week 🪓 pic.twitter.com/16j4dDo78t — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 7, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football P Bryce Baringer named a Burlsworth Trophy nominee Game time, TV details announced for MSU-Rutgers matchup on Nov. 12 Talkin’ Spartans: Breaking down Michigan State’s upset win at Illinois

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire