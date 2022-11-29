Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay earns all-conference honors

Cal Haladay has been a mainstay on Michigan State’s defense the past two years, being a consistent force in the run game while providing the toughness a defense needs at linebacker.

After leading the Spartans in tackles in 2022, Haladay has been rewarded for his strong play. Haladay concluded the 2022 season with 120 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Haladay was honored as a member of the All-Big Ten second team.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Football!

Michigan State football kicker Jack Stone enters transfer portal

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire