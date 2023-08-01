Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

We did it. We finally made it to trophy watch list season, which means football is right around the corner. One of the first Spartans to be recognized on a trophy watch list this year is Michigan State football linebacker Cal Haladay, who was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given to the nation’s top defensive player. 94 players were named to this year’s watch list.

Haladay has been a starter for MSU since his freshman year when he was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, The Athletic, and the Maxwell Football Club. Last year as a sophomore, Haladay was a second team All-Big Ten honoree.

Keep an 👀 out for @CalHaladay28! Cal made the Bronko Nagurski Watch List for the Best Defensive Player in the country.#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/06wD9pzQMu — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire