Michigan State football LB Ben VanSumeren signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as UDFA

Michigan State football is sending another player to the NFL as an undrafted free agent, as Ben VanSumeren appears to be heading to the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

VanSumeren transferred to MSU from Michigan back in 2021, and nearly transferred again last year, before taking his name out of the portal and sticking with the Spartans.

VanSumeren had a solid year for MSU, but it was really his insane pro day performance that really put him on the radar of NFL scouts, where he had some of the best physical measurements of any outside linebacker entering the draft.

It appears Ben VanSumeren is signing with the Eagles per his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/D5i43QdzVo — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) April 30, 2023

You can see where every undrafted Spartan ended up here.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football safety Xavier Henderson heading to the Washington Commanders as UDFA Michigan State football DT Jacob Slade signing with Arizona Cardinals as UDFA Michigan State football safety Kendell Brooks heading to the Arizona Cardinals as an UDFA

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire