Michigan State football is latest to offer 2024 N.J. S Cam Richardson

Michigan State football is the latest power five program to extend an offer to Cam Richardson — a quickly rising safety prospect in the 2024 class.

Richardson announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Monday. Richardson hails from St. Peters Prep in Jersey City, N.J.

Richardson is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but has picked up a lot of attention on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. He holds scholarship offers from 10 programs and has gathered offers from Michigan State, Pitt and Kentucky in the past week.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Game-by-game predictions for Michigan State football in 2022

More Football!