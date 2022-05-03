Michigan State football is latest to offer 2024 N.J. S Cam Richardson
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan State SpartansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Michigan State football is the latest power five program to extend an offer to Cam Richardson — a quickly rising safety prospect in the 2024 class.
Richardson announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Monday. Richardson hails from St. Peters Prep in Jersey City, N.J.
Richardson is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but has picked up a lot of attention on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. He holds scholarship offers from 10 programs and has gathered offers from Michigan State, Pitt and Kentucky in the past week.
#AGTG Blessed to say I have received an Offer from Michigan State University #GoGreen @Coach_mtucker @HarlonBarnett @CoachKhalif @CoachRichHansen @coachnazoliver @Coach_GetWright @ryanwpatti pic.twitter.com/XhLLtg98Bd
— Cam Richardson (@iamcamronrich) May 2, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
List
Game-by-game predictions for Michigan State football in 2022
More Football!
Michigan State football is latest to offer 2024 N.J. S Cam Richardson
LOOK: Michigan State football DE Drew Jordan posts update on search for NFL landing spot
Former MSU QB Anthony Russo receives rookie mini-camp invite from Carolina Panthers