Michigan State football lands WR Jaelen Smith before early signing period opens

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s Michigan State football recruiting classes continues to grow as the hours tick down to the opening of the early signing period.

The Spartans landed a pledge from three-star wide receiver Jaelen Smith from Houston late Tuesday night, bumping their class of high school commitments to 14 after a busy week of recruiting.

MSU added two transfers earlier Tuesday, defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson from Florida State and linebacker Aaron Alexander from Massachusetts. Smith became the fifth prep prospect to commit to Tucker’s program in the past week.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker applauds during the second half of MSU's 35-16 loss on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Smith picked the Spartans over finalists Minnesota and Vanderbilt and from a number of Ivy League offers. The former quarterback was a versatile weapon this fall for Klein Cain High — Smith caught 34 passes for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns, ran 76 times for 830 yards and 10 TDs and threw for 452 yards and four more scores.

Smith is ranked the No. 73 wide receiver nationally and the No. 75 player in Texas according to 247Sports. He joins another recent addition, Aziah Johnson from Richmond, Virginia, as the two projected wide receivers in MSU’s class so far.

