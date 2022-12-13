Michigan State football lands Wisconsin transfer

Michigan State TE coach Ted Gilmore has made another addition to his tight ends room in the form of Wisconsin transfer Jaylan Franklin. Franklin is a Michigan native from Rockwood, playing his high school football at Carlson.

Franklin has spent the past 4 seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers playing both offense as a tight end and defense as a defensive end. As a tight end he caught 2 passes for 40 yards and on defense he recorded 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 sack.

It is rumored that he will be coming to East Lansing as a preferred walk on, but will be able to provide quality depth for Michigan State.

