After officially losing out on 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano for their 2023 recruiting class, it was assumed by many that Michigan State football would then turn to the transfer portal to fill that spot in their backfield. They were able to fill that hole rather quickly, as UConn transfer running back Nathan Carter announced that he is committing to the Spartans.

Carter rushed for 578 yards and 2 touchdowns back in 2021 and showed some ability to catch the ball out of the backfield as well. Last year, he rushed for 405 yards on just 65 carries (6.2 average). He looks to be a solid addition to the running back room for MSU and should complement Jalen Berger well.

List

Michigan State football: 2023 transfer tracker

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football lands UConn transfer running back Nathan Carter Former MSU WR Germie Bernard commits to Washington Michigan State football extends PWO offer to legacy DL/TE Jaxson Wilson, son of MSU

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire